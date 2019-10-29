Hispanic Heritage Month, which was from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 this year, is an annual celebration that recognizes the contributions of the Latinx community in this country. For Nikki Brown, president of the University of Kansas' Latin American Student Union, the month is important for building community, considering the country’s violent political climate against the Latinx community.
President Donald Trump referred to Mexicans as drug dealers and rapists at the start of his presidential campaign in 2015. And in August, a racially-motivated shooting in El Paso, Texas, resulted in the death of 22 people.
“It made us think more about our community and events because we do have a couple of students in our club that are associated with Dreamers, so, for them, unity is all what they need right now,” said Brown, a sophomore studying political science and sociology.
Although the Kansas City, Missouri, native said the University does a good job of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on campus, she said it could be more inclusive of other Hispanic identities outside of Mexico.
“I know we have a very big predominantly Mexican population here, and I know we’re doing our best to include that group, but it would be nice to see more representation from other countries in Central America,” Brown said. “We also don’t see a lot of Afro-Latinx representation during the month either.”
However, Brown said a new exhibit on campus, which LASU is planning to visit soon, is a great way to pay homage to the contributions of Latinx staff and students at the University.
“Strong Foundations: 100 Years of Hispanism at the University of Kansas,” an exhibit at Watson Library’s Haricombe Gallery, celebrates the history of Hispanic studies at the University while recognizing the centennial anniversary of the department of Spanish and Portuguese. The exhibit will be on display until Jan. 31, 2020.
Sarah Goodwin Thiel, coordinator for the Haricombe Gallery exhibitions program, said when she was informed about the department having a 100th anniversary this year, she thought having an exhibit in the Haricombe Gallery would be a great way to celebrate the department. She said she started planning the exhibit in February.
“The Haricombe Gallery is a place where the libraries can showcase interdisciplinary scholarship across campus and help departments celebrate their anniversaries, community partnerships, etc., but it’s a showcase of campus scholarship and campus collections,” Goodwin Thiel said. “[The gallery] was perfect for the Spanish and Portuguese [department] because this is a department that collaborates very extensively with other departments on campus.”
The exhibit features newspaper clippings, books and archival records that showcase the department’s scholarship throughout the years, along with highlighting the work of Latinx student organizations on campus.
Goodwin Thiel said a highlight of curating the exhibit was seeing how well members in the department collaborated with each other and how its scholars greatly valued each other’s work, which is something she said she hasn’t really seen from other departments. However, the department’s expansive interdisciplinary scholarship created a challenge for Goodwin Thiel.
“We always have to work at narrowing things down enough to fit in this tiny space for the showcase,” Goodwin Thiel said. “This one was particularly tough because the collections in the libraries and scholarship from the [department of] Spanish and Portuguese and their partners on campus was so much, and it was really hard to limit it.”
Goodwin Thiel said Santa Arias, the department’s former chair, took the lead to help the library create the exhibit. After realizing nearly two years ago that the department was approaching its centennial anniversary, Arias said she thought it was important to tie Latinx history in the country to Latinx history at the University.
The department of Spanish and Portuguese at the University was established in the summer of 1918 as the department of Hispanic studies to address the need for teaching Spanish and Portuguese language and culture.
“What piqued my interest in this was to try to understand what was going on in the country in that year with the end of the war,” Arias said. “That was the start of this anti-German sentiment that made people start looking south and incorporating the Spanish language into the curriculum because it was just in its early stages of being taught at KU.”
Arias said her most special moment of being in the department happened recently when she saw former students and colleagues at its centennial symposium on Oct. 16.
“It’s really fascinating to see all our graduates who are now professors at universities to come back home to share their research and their ideas about teaching Spanish and Portuguese and to hear them share about what this place meant for them,” Arias said.
Arias said she hopes the exhibit teaches people about the wealth of knowledge and expertise that’s in the department and the impact it’s had at the University.
“[The exhibit] is to educate the people about the impact that languages can have, not only in academia, but the impact it can have on other students,” Arias said. “Teaching them another language is like opening the windows to another world. For Hispanic students, the classes in our department reaffirm their identity in a country that seeks to invalidate it.”
“Strong Foundations: 100 Years of Hispanism at the University of Kansas” will be accompanied by the library’s Gallery Lecture Series that will feature scholars related to the exhibit. The next lecture will take place Nov. 12 in Watson Library.