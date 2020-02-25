Watson Library is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment with an exhibit on voting rights in the United States.
The exhibit, "Rightfully Yours: KU Campus and Community Scholars Consider U.S. Voting Rights," explores the many amendments and acts passed in the United States to protect people’s right to vote, including the 15th Amendment, the 19th Amendment and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
“We feel quite privileged to be able to present this information to the KU community and to show how many scholars there are on our campus and throughout our community that are supporting voting rights and doing their best to protect and advance voting rights,” said Sarah Goodwin Thiel, the faculty and community engagement librarian who helped put together the exhibit.
This exhibition, which has been on display in Watson’s Haricombe Gallery since Feb. 6, is part of a larger campus wide centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment which granted women the right to vote.
“We are privileged to showcase this work here at the libraries and feel that's part of our mission to share this kind of information,” Thiel said.
The exhibition includes work by KU students and faculty including work from the School of Journalism, the department of design and the School of Law. Displayed work by journalism students includes essays on Kansas suffragists written for their final projects.
Teri Finneman, assistant professor at the School of Journalism and one of the leaders of the campus' 19th amendment celebration, helped the selected students put together their work to get them ready for the exhibition.
“We took a look at those projects, and we selected the top ones that also had a good representative mix of Kansas suffragists, and we invited them to do a little more work and revisions,” Finneman said. “In the end, several students ended up following through, and their projects are now in one of the display cases there.”
As a suffrage researcher, Finneman has her own work on women’s suffrage on display in the exhibition as well. Finneman said she believes this centennial celebration of the 19th amendment is important to educate people on the history of women’s voting rights.
“There were women who were beaten, who were thrown in jail, who dedicated their entire lives because they thought it was so important that women be treated as equal citizens in this country,” Finneman said. “I think if people would know that and think about it in that perspective, perhaps they would have a greater appreciation for the rights that they have because of all these women and men who worked to give women this right.”
Both Thiel and Finneman stressed the importance of voting among younger generations, especially because of the presidential election that will take place in November.
“This is really important because we see the data that young people are less inclined to vote, and I think there are numerous reasons for that,” Finneman said. “But I think part of it is a lack of knowledge of the history of what was all involved to give people this basic right that they now take for granted.”
At the opening reception of the exhibit, panelists talked about the student vote and mobilizing and educating the entire campus on why their voices matter.
“It’s just so important that everyone votes,” Thiel said. “Any concerns that people have that their vote won't count or won't matter — those fears need to be put aside because it's just essential to the future of our country that people vote and use that right that they have.”
The website, which is currently in production, will soon feature the work displayed at the Rightfully Yours exhibit to make it more accessible for those who cannot visit the exhibit in person.
The exhibit will be on display in Watson Library until Aug. 31.