Whether you are a believer in astrology or just like to read it for fun, this weekly column brings you advice based on the stars from the app Daily Horoscope. Here’s your Feb. 17 to Feb. 23 weekly horoscope reading:
Aries
You will soon get the news you have been anticipating, which could be both inspiring and disappointing. Work through the emotion and gain insight from what you hear, Aries. Early this week could be a good time for you to kick back with an old friend and allow your mind to cool off.
Taurus
You have been contemplating an answer to dissolve all fear about an important relationship or a business affair, this week is fruitful. Before you start worrying about something that hasn't even happened, fact-check what you have heard to put your mind at ease.
Gemini
Rebuilding burned bridges will be awkward at first, but the rewards will be worth it. If self-improvement has been on your mind, don’t only talk positive, do positive.
Cancer
Reconsider putting off a big dream because of other obligations. There will always be something important, but you have to realign your priorities. An unlikely romantic partner may also come your way. You have kept your distance since you never thought of them in that context — but this time the context may be worth exploring.
Leo
Your doings have left a profoundly heartwarming impact on someone, however small. This week be careful to not give away too much of yourself. Trust is the foundation of any relationship. Remember it’s important to express your emotions, but there’s a fine line between expression and anger.
Virgo
An understated talent of yours will be discovered and you will be put in the spotlight this week. A friend may need help with a dilemma. Guide them using your gut instinct and natural intuition, but don’t force a solution to their problem.
Libra
This week is great for initiating a career change or putting yourself on the market. Hear all and believe some. Fact-check the information you receive to make a safe bet. You are a giving person, but don't give until it hurts.
Scorpio
Important news may come to you this week, but don’t let your desire for the news to be positive delude you into overseeing the facts. Engage in an activity you rarely take part in. This could help you tap into a source that will help you relieve the stress you have been under recently.
Sagittarius
This week, put business first to make time for fun later. Distractions are always necessary to reduce the intensity of a project, but the fruits of your labor will leave you feeling immensely accomplished. Late in the week, don't allow someone’s bad mood to taint your weekend.
Capricorn
A natural break will rid you of recent stressors. Be aware of where impulse comes in and where it could negatively affect money. Practice enhancing your well-being by exercising or meditating.
Aquarius
Realizing unusual generosity from someone will help you determine their ulterior motives. An enormous life-changing decision will come up this week. Take the week to ponder deeper into its consequences and don't act until you’re certain.
Pisces
Your inner light will draw someone in, helping them realize how special you are, Pisces. But do not reveal yourself too quickly due to impulse — make them make the effort.