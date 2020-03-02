Whether you are a believer in astrology or just like to read it for fun, this weekly column brings you advice based on the stars from the app Daily Horoscope. Here’s your March 2 to 8 weekly horoscope reading:
Aries
This week, put away that fire sign stubbornness and let yourself re-think a previously established opinion. Changing your mind does not mean you are wrong — it means you are open-minded.
Taurus
You may find yourself hesitant to get to know someone new in your life. You are trying to keep from being vulnerable. Open yourself up instead. This person could play a special role in your future life.
Gemini
Pick your battles carefully this week. You do not have to be involved in a conflict if your intuition is voting against it. Take a calm breath and avoid the mines.
Cancer
You are strong and independent, but that doesn’t mean you have to be closing your social butterfly’s wings. This week, step out, interact in a group and welcome new and interesting characters into your life.
Leo
Living life out-loud is a heart-warming trait of your sign. However, there is something you have been keeping from a person in your life. Don’t be afraid to share. The result will be a new established belt of trust and harmony.
Virgo
If your relationship with a close loved one is struggling, this week is the time to start nurturing it again. Your responsibility is not to mend the broken but to help heal it.
Libra
Don’t ponder on what happened last week. Take in the here and now. Dwindling over what you cannot change is a waste of your time.
Scorpio
You have been on a streak of changing, though for the positive. This week is no different. Embrace what comes to you, however much life-changing.
Sagittarius
Your concerns about money and financial stability are justified. It may take a while to achieve what you seek, but it’s best to use this time to brainstorm ways to strengthen your financial foundation.
Capricorn
The time of relaxation you’ve been looking for emerged this week, but don’t let a stress-free break throw you off your game. Keep an eye out for new opportunities.
Aquarius
A habit of yours is to turn the other cheek when it comes to conflict, but this week is different. If you believe someone is treating you unfairly, don’t be afraid to speak up for yourself.
Pisces
Some news you hear may complicate your relationship with a loved one this week, but with patience and an open mind you can find stability again.