In “What To Read This Week,” arts contributor Aroog Khaliq suggests novels, poetry, articles and other forms of writing, often centering around a timely topic or theme. This week, Khaliq recommends the work of queer writers of color in honor of Pride month.
Major cities across the world canceled or postponed Pride events this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, widespread protests against police brutality prompt a re-examination of the roots and meaning of “Pride.”
From the 1969 Stonewall riots to the AIDS crisis to Obergefell v. Hodges, taking pride in queer identities requires combining the struggle for visibility and civil rights. The current cultural moment provides an opportunity to support the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community — transgender people of color, who are disproportionately affected by police brutality and domestic violence.
Though 2020 cannot offer the communal, in-person aspect of celebrating Pride, it offers an opportunity to reflect on its roots and meaning by engaging with the work of queer writers and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
Let us honor their work.
Tonight, in Oakland by Danez Smith
Danez Smith is a National Book Award finalist, Lambda Literary Award winner and a recipient of prestigious writing fellowships — including the McKnight Foundation fellowship. In this excerpt, Smith explores the intersections between Black queer identity, police violence and spirituality.
“I am drunk & I thirst. When I get to the boy
who lets me practice hunger with him
I will not give him the name of your newest ghost
I will give him my body & what he does with it
is none of my business, but I will say look,
I made it a whole day, still, no rain
still, I am without exit wound
& he will say Tonight, I want to take you
how the police do, unarmed & sudden
& tonight, when we dream, we dream of dancing
in a city slowly becoming ash.”
1989 Sylvia Rivera Interview with Eric Marcus for the Making Gay History Podcast
Sylvia Rivera, a member of the Gay Liberation Front, was a Latinx drag queen who fought to protect queer youth from homelessness in New York City. In this interview, she relates her recollection of the Stonewall riots and how the broader queer community perceived drag queens throughout her life.
“Sylvia: The people at them bars, especially at the Stonewall, were involved in other movements and everybody [was] just like, 'Alright, we've got to do our thing' ... when they ushered us out ... they just very nicely put you out the door. And then you’re standing across the street in Sheridan Square park and, but why? But why? ... But why do we have to keep on constantly putting up with this? And the nickels, the dimes, the pennies, and the quarters started flying.
Eric: Do you think all this was in part because people were so angry for so long?
Sylvia: People were very angry for so long. I mean, how long can you live in a closet?
Sylvia: The community is always embarrassed by drag queens.
Eric: Why do you think?
Sylvia: Why do I think? No, it’s not ‘Why I think.’ I know.
Eric: Okay, why do you know?
Sylvia: Because, straight society always [says], ‘Oh, well a f*ggot always dresses in drag or he’s too effeminate.’ You’ve got to be who you are. Passing is like saying a light skin Black woman or Black male passing for White. And I refuse to pass.
Eric: You couldn’t have passed.
Sylvia: No, I couldn’t pass.
Eric: Not in this lifetime.
Sylvia: No, not in this lifetime. I just like being myself. It’s fun being … It’s fun being Sylvia. It’s fun playing the game.”
“Pursuing Happiness As A Trans Woman Of Color” by Kai Cheng Thom
Kai Cheng Thom is a Canadian writer and therapist. In this essay, she deconstructs the fear and violence that transgender women, especially transgender women of color, must confront from a very young age. Thom also addresses how she found happiness and meaning in spite of rampant transphobia.
“My life is full of stories of incredible women, complicated women, ferocious women, tender women, all of us transgender and crackling with life.
'Brave' is such a strange and loaded word. Trans women hear it all the time these days. Well-meaning liberals call us brave all the time, because they are terrified by the thought of having to live like we do. They think that brave means always being alone, always needing to fight for a place anywhere we go. Never knowing what tomorrow will bring.
A lot of the time, they are right. Too many trans people live and die alone.
But brave can also mean finding strength in numbers, finding your place among outcasts — solidarity and sisterhood. It can mean knowing that you may have to fight for the rest of your life, but you are never fighting alone.”
Reading these works is the first step to becoming a source of support for the LGBTQ+ community and its most vulnerable members. Let us continue to be a source of strength for one another. Happy Pride!
Aroog Khaliq is a senior from Overland Park studying English and psychology.