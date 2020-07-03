After a month of widespread Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and new COVID-compliant Pride celebrations, the Fourth of July is nigh. How does the celebration of America’s independence work when so many are disillusioned with this country and the dreams it promises?
This week, we take a look at immigrant stories. Disillusionment is not a new idea to this richly varied group that feeds into and is devoured by the American Dream. As Vanessa Hua poignantly notes, “denying someone’s story is a way of denying their humanity.”
Perhaps, in engaging with these narratives, we can avoid furthering their alienation and redefine what it means to be American.
“Homecoming King” by Hasan Minhaj
Minhaj is a Peabody Award-winning comedian. He was a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” host of the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the creator and host of a political and cultural commentary series called “Patriot Act.” In a transcript of his Netflix comedy special "Homecoming King," Minhaj describes the starkly different reactions he and his father had to a hate crime their family experienced on the day after 9/11.
“Me and Dad run outside and all the windows on the Camry are smashed in. My backpack’s open. ‘F***, they stole my stuff.’ I reach and I pull out my backpack. Pieces of glass get caught in my arm. Now blood is gushing down my arm, and I’m pissed…
I look back in the middle of the street, my dad is in the middle of the road sweeping glass out of the road like he works at a barbershop. ‘We’ve got customers. [What will people say?] We’ve got to clean this up.’
... I’m like, ‘Why aren’t you saying something? I’m asking you, say something!’ He looks at me and goes, ‘Hasan … These things happen, and these things will continue to happen. That’s the price we pay for being here.’
That’s when I was like, ‘We really are from two different generations.’ ... My dad’s from that generation where he feels like if you come to this country, you pay the American dream tax. You endure racism, and if it doesn’t cost you your life, pay it. There you go, Uncle Sam. But for me, I was born here. So I actually have the audacity of equality. I’m like, ‘I’m in Honors Gov, I have it right here. Life, liberty, pursuit of happiness. All men are created equal.’ It says it right here, I’m equal. I’m equal. I don’t deserve this, but as soon as I say that… He looks at me like I believe in Santa.”
“For the Child of Immigrants, the American Dream Can Be a Nightmare” by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio
Villavicencio is a writer, translator and author of “The Undocumented Americans.” As one of the earliest undocumented Harvard graduates, she dedicated herself to telling the story of other undocumented Americans after the 2016 election. In this essay, she explores the difference in first and second-generation immigrants’ understandings of the American dream.
“My relationship with America is a little more complicated than [my parents’]. I have not inherited the cognitive dissonance necessary to unconditionally love something that hates you, and I am childless ... so I don’t take consolation in the hope that my children will reap what I sow, that I will plant seeds that will bear fruit my children will eat. This all ends with me.
The twisted inversion that many children of immigrants know is that, at some point, your parents become your children, and your own personal American dream is making sure they age and die with dignity in a country that has never wanted them ... My allegiance, as ever, is to [my parents]; they are the country that I love. What makes me American — what makes the children of immigrants American in the most fundamental of ways — is something we learned from watching how unkindly America has treated our mothers and fathers. Our entire lives have been spent trying to deserve America. America needs to earn us, too.”
This week’s recommendations capture a few facets of the American immigrant population. While their stories are starkly different, each group confronts racism and xenophobia. Through their eyes, we see that the American Dream is tenuous, if illusory, but the journey towards freedom is constant.
This Independence Day, let us honor these stories and work toward an America that is truly free for all.
