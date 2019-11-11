It’s officially Oscar season, and that’s a reason to be excited for movie fans everywhere. There’s also Disney’s big release of its streaming service, Disney+, which will be accompanied by a variety of new releases over the coming weeks and months. It’s a packed week, so let’s check out some of the different things you can watch this week.
“Charlie’s Angels”
The “Charlie’s Angels” franchise has been around for decades, but it’s being brought to the big screen once again for the modern age with a new cast. Featuring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks and Ella Balinska, the team comes back into action following a whistleblower exposing a dangerous technology that puts their lives, and the rest of the globe, in danger. There hasn't been many early reactions to the movie, but if you’re looking for an action movie featuring a killer group of women, this is the one to see. You can watch “Charlie’s Angels” in theaters Friday, Nov. 15.
“Ford v Ferrari”
On the opposite end of the spectrum from “Charlie’s Angels,” this is a movie about older men racing cars. “Ford v Ferrari” has been getting buzz because of the performances of the two lead actors, Matt Damon and Christian Bale, as the two portray a team trying to create a Ford vehicle to take on Ferrari, a titan of the racing industry at the time. For people who follow awards season, make sure to add this one to your list. You can watch “Ford v Ferrari” in theaters Friday, Nov. 15.
“The Report”
Another one to watch with awards buzz is “The Report.” This journalistic movie follows an FBI agent, portrayed by Adam Driver, as he investigates into the CIA’s new but suspicious tactics for interrogation following the events of 9/11. “The Report” will likely be rather controversial given the current state of divided politics, but it will be impactful nonetheless, especially with a notable performance from the leading man. You can watch “The Report” in theaters Friday, Nov. 15. It will also release on Amazon Prime on Nov. 29.
“The Mandalorian”
One of the first big series to hit Disney+ will be the first ever live action Star Wars TV show, “The Mandalorian.” Not much is known about the plot of this one, but we do know it follows a lone bounty hunter on a quest throughout the galaxy. It’s looking like Disney is putting a lot into its stand-alone cinematic universe-related shows, such as Star Wars and Marvel, so it’s likely you’ll be getting a quality movie experience in bite-sized episodes. For Star Wars fans everywhere, this is one to keep an eye on, especially with the low price of Disney+ compared to its competitors. You can watch “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ when it launches Tuesday, Nov. 12.