The holiday season is approaching pretty soon and the new releases are heating up as a result. There are plenty of good releases coming out this week for every type of viewer in both theaters and on streaming services, so here are some of the highlights.
“Doctor Sleep”
A long-awaited follow up to the horror classic “The Shining,” “Doctor Sleep” follows Dan Torrance as an adult who is still traumatized from his childhood experience at the Overlook Hotel. Torrance meets a teenager who also shares his gift of the shine and they team up to take on a cult hunting down people with the extrasensory power the two have. With a recent surge of Stephen King horror movies, this one could potentially be another fun one to watch for horror and King fans everywhere. Torrance is also played by the underrated Ewan McGregor, so keep an eye out for this one. You can see “Doctor Sleep” in theaters this Friday, Nov. 8.
“Jojo Rabbit”
Taika Waititi and his eccentric style have been on a roll the last couple of years, and he plans to keep that streak going with his newest film, “Jojo Rabbit.” The story follows a young German boy growing up in the middle of World War II who has fallen for the nationalism that plagued Nazi Germany. He then discovers that his mother is hiding a young Jewish girl and along with his imaginary friend Adolf Hitler, he must confront everything he has ever known. Knowing Waititi and his stacked cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell and Rebel Wilson, this one is bound to be full of both laughs and emotions. This one is on my list of potential movie of the year candidates, so I can’t recommend it enough. You can see “Jojo Rabbit” in theaters this Friday, Nov. 8.
“His Dark Materials”
What many people might know as “The Golden Compass,” HBO has decided to adapt the original material once more through a series sharing the same title as the books, “His Dark Materials.” The series follows a young woman who discovers a mystery involving stolen children while searching for her kidnapped friend. Not much else is known about the plot as a whole, but one can assume that it will go along with the books with a few creative changes made for the screen. Lin-Manuel Miranda is also involved in the project—and he makes everything he’s a part of better—so don’t ignore this newest fantasy epic that could very well be the next “Game of Thrones.” “His Dark Materials” premieres on HBO on Nov. 4.
Other movie releases to watch:
“Marriage Story”
“Honey Boy”
“Last Christmas”
Other streaming releases to watch:
“The End of the F***ing World”
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”
“Rick and Morty”