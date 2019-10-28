November is opening up with a bang with new streaming from Apple. This Friday is packing new releases both in theaters and online. Apple TV+ will be bringing the heat before Disney releases its brand new service, Disney+, in the second week of November. Netflix is also flexing its original movies to show it's not out of the streaming wars either.
Here are some of the releases to look forward to this week, including some bonus shows releasing new episodes:
“Terminator: Dark Fate”
After the previous two "Terminator" movies released in 2009 and 2015 were both flops, James Cameron is back to revive the series with a new installation blending old with new. The plot follows the returning Sarah Conner (Linda Hamilton), Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator and a hybrid cyborg human named Grace, who are on a mission to protect a young girl from a modified liquid Terminator from the future. Critics are already applauding this one for returning to the roots of the franchise and bringing some of that magic back to modern audiences.
“The Irishman”
In early talks of Oscar considerations is Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” Scorsese has a long track record of making quality films, and “The Irishman” will likely follow suit. The story is a classic mobster tale in the 1950s following a truck driver named Frank Sheeran, who gets increasingly involved as a hitman with a big crime family in Pennsylvania before working for Jimmy Hoffa, an important name in organized crime. The movie features a talented front trio of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, along with a great supporting cast behind them. If you can’t see it in theaters this Friday, it’ll release on Netflix later in November.
“The King”
You can see “The King” on Netflix this Friday. This one, featuring Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson, follows Henry V after the death of his brother, which throws him into the biggest position of power in the country. It’s one of the bigger feature film releases from Netflix this year, showing its commitment to upping original content to compete with the countless other streaming services entering the market. This one is sure to be a good one for fans of historical films, so check it out if it sounds like something that interests you.
Apple TV+
Apple’s streaming service premieres this Friday with a long list of titles being made by big names in the industry. Apple wants to make an impact in an already oversaturated market, so it pulled out all the stops to make itself stand out to people looking for new content to watch. There are too many releases on Friday to get into here, but if you’re interested in seeing what Apple will have to offer for $5 a month, you can check it out here.
Shows releasing new episodes this week:
"Atypical" (Netflix)
"Queer Eye" (Netflix)
"Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan" (Amazon Prime)