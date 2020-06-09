This week, arts contributor Taylor Worden suggests films centered around racial injustices in honor of George Floyd.
Amid nationwide protests in outrage at the death of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement is garnering headlines across the country. A perfect medium to learn more about the history behind these issues is through film. Although many films examine racial injustice and police brutality, here are seven that do an excellent job.
It should be noted many of these films contain violent images and topics such as brutality, death, rape and assault.
1. “13TH”(2016) directed by Ava DuVernay
Free to stream on Netflix
Ava DuVernay's "13TH" examines the history of racial inequality in the United States. Specifically, the documentary explores how the 13th Amendment has contributed to mass incarceration in the U.S. Interviews from influential scholars, activists and authors provide extensive information about the history of racial injustice and the civil rights movement in the U.S. spanning from the Civil War to the current Black Lives Matter movement.
DuVernay’s film compels viewers to look at how past legislation — especially concerning the prison system — has perpetuated racial injustice in our country.
2. “I Am Not Your Negro” (2017) directed by Raoul Peck
Free to stream on Amazon Prime
Raoul Peck's documentary is based around an unfinished manuscript by American novelist and civil rights activist James Baldwin. Baldwin’s book was meant to document the lives and deaths of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Medgar Evers.
The film is narrated in Baldwin’s own words, thus showing us the world through his eyes. This documentary chronicles the lives of highly influential civil rights leaders, their assassinations and Baldwin’s own social commentary.
3. “BlacKkKlansman” (2018) directed by Spike Lee
Free to stream on HBO
Based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, "BlacKkKlansman" tells the story of how Colorado Springs’ first African-American police officer successfully infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. Stallworth’s true story, adapted by Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and KU film and media studies professor Kevin Willmott, explores the conflict between the Black Panthers and the Ku Klux Klan during the 1970s. "BlacKkKlansman" not only looks at discrimination in the 1970s, but connects to the present day with a powerful closing scene.
4. “If Beale Street Could Talk”(2018) directed by Barry Jenkins
Free to stream on Hulu
“Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins adapted this film from a novel of the same name written by James Baldwin. This film tells the love story of a young Black couple growing up in Harlem in the 1970s. Further, the film discusses issues from racial profiling and police brutality, to wrongful convictions and their impact on Black communities.
5. “When they See Us” (2019) written by Ava DuVernay
Free to stream on Netflix
This miniseries is based on the true story of the Central Park Five, a group of five teenagers from Harlem who were wrongfully convicted of an assault and rape of a female jogger in 1989. The story spans over 20 years from the group's initial police questioning to their eventual exoneration. The series adapts the true story to look at a real-life case of minorities being profiled and convicted for a crime without evidence starring Jharrel Jerome, who won an Emmy for his performance.
6. “The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975” (2011) directed by Göran Olsson
Free to stream on Amazon Prime
This documentary uses footage and interviews shot by Swedish journalists from 1967 to 1975 looking at the evolution of the Black Power movement in the United States during that time. Many of the clips were never seen prior to the release of this documentary, highlighting intimate moments with powerful leaders of the Black Power movement.
The compiled clips feature added commentary from various prominent cultural figures and activists such as Angela Davis. They also provide much-needed historical context and a better understanding of the Black Lives Matter movement.
7. “Fruitvale Station” (2013) directed by Ryan Coogler
Free to stream on Tubi, available for rent on Amazon Prime
Based on a true story, “Fruitvale Station” tells the story of Oscar Grant’s life on the day leading up to his death at the hands of a police officer in 2009. Starring Michael B. Jordan as Oscar Grant, this film adapts the true story of an unarmed Black man killed by a police officer in the San Francisco Bay Area as viewers watch the final moments leading up to his death.