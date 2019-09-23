In a week lacking any big releases, this is the calm before the storm of October that will be packed with movies and shows alike. Nonetheless, there are still things to watch if you find some time to yourself.
“Abominable”
Looking to be a cute family movie, “Abominable” follows a group of friends in Shanghai who find a lost Yeti whom they name Everest. They then decide that they need to reunite the creature with its family on the peak of the mountain, so they embark on a journey full of adventure and enemies who wish to keep Everest from returning home. I wouldn’t expect a masterpiece of a film here, but it’s sure to be cute and heartwarming, especially with it venturing out of the traditional white American setting that many animations stay bound to.
“Judy”
With the rise of biopics in recent years, there have been an endless stream of these releases, for better or for worse. “Judy” looks to be a good one, though, following the life of “The Wizard of Oz” star Judy Garland. It takes place later in her life, about three decades following her smash performance that changed cinema. She’s still as entertaining as ever. Expect some heavy themes but also a spectacular performance from the lead actress, Renée Zellweger.
“The Politician”
Netflix’s newest show follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), a teenage student who aspires to be president of the United States. His first step: Win over the students of Saint Sebastian High School. The show is both a comedy and a musical, so it should be interesting to see how it blends the genres with politics. It has already been renewed for a second season with the premise of each season following a “different political race his character is involved in.” This could be a very intriguing concept, but will it live up to the potential? You’ll just have to watch to find out.