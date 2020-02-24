We’re nearing the end of “Dumpuary,” or the brief time of the year where quality releases are hard to find, which means that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Good movies are officially on the way. Until then, as always, there are a couple new releases to check out, including a new horror movie, an all new supernatural Netflix show, as well as a new season for one of Netflix’s big sci-fi shows.
“I Am Not Okay With This”
From the producers of “Stranger Things” and director of “The End of the F***ing World” comes Netflix’s newest supernatural teen show titled “I Am Not Okay With This.” The story follows a girl named Sydney who is dealing with all of the issues that come with being a teenager, including sexuality and angst in high school, when she also discovers that she has mysterious powers that begin to appear. Early reviews are good, so be sure to check it out when it drops to Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
“Altered Carbon” Season 2
Two years after the original season of Netflix’s high-budget sci-fi show about a society that has learned how to stop death by creating cloned bodies and transferring your mind between them, Netflix is coming back for more with a second season releasing this week. Taking place 30 years after the conclusion of the first season, the show brings in the very talented Anthony Mackie to try to bring the same sciencey intensity that attracted fans in the first place. You can see the newest season on Netflix releasing Thursday, Feb. 27.
“The Invisible Man”
In the latest early-year horror movie that will likely bomb at the box office, we have “The Invisible Man.” Starring Elisabeth Moss in the main role, the story follows a woman who is being stalked and tortured by her abusive ex who had supposedly killed himself. She is convinced that he faked his death and is hunting her down, so she must convince the people around her of the danger they face. You can see “The Invisible Man” in theaters Friday, Feb. 28.