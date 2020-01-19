With our first edition of What to Watch this Week of 2020, we have a new show, a new movie and a cultural event. January tends to be light on releases, but here are some things to watch during syllabus week before classes really get going.
“Avenue 5”
From the creator of the recently concluded “Veep” comes a new comedy show on HBO featuring the likes of Hugh Laurie as the captain of a space cruise. Things go wrong on said cruise and chaos ensues. Reviews are saying it’s not quite as clever as “Veep,” but let’s be honest, that’s a high bar to set. It’s going to be an enjoyable show and fans of HBO-style comedy should certainly check it out. You can stream “Avenue 5” on HBO now.
“The Gentlemen”
Matthew McConaughey fans rejoice, his first movie of the '20s has arrived. The story follows McConaughey’s character as he decides to cash out of his self-made billion dollar marijuana empire. People hear word of this and decide to come up with numerous different schemes to obtain his fortune. It may not be one of the best movies you’ll see this year, but you take what you can get in the desert that is January movie releases. You can see “The Gentlemen” in theaters everywhere Friday, Jan. 24.
62nd Annual Grammy Awards
It’s awards season, and that means it’s time for the cultural phenomenon of music that is the Grammys. This year’s show will be similar to how it usually is with all your favorite artists showing up to either perform or accept their awards. Hosted by Alicia Keys once again, you can also expect to see a lot of big names on stage, such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator. Lizzo led the nominations this year with eight, closely followed by Eilish and Lil Nas X both with six. You can watch the event on CBS next Sunday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.