With lockdowns, quarantines and social distancing keeping everyone home, now is the perfect time to sit back and watch something new from the comfort of your couch. Unfortunately, it’s not a huge week for releases, but there’s still plenty to watch—especially with previous theatrical releases now coming to streaming services.
“Crip Camp”
In the latest Netflix documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, we have “Crip Camp.” The film follows a summer camp in the '70s that fueled a revolution for disabled people who obtained more civil rights in the United States. It goes in depth and gets personal about a subject that doesn’t often get the coverage that similar movements have gotten in the past. After being screened at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, tears were shed and awards were given. Give this important film a watch when it releases on Netflix this Wednesday, March 25.
“Ozark”
Another big Netflix release this week is the third season of the hit show “Ozark.” One of Netflix’s premiere crime dramas (oftentimes compared to “Breaking Bad”) hit a bit of a slump in its sophomore season, but critics are saying the show kicks it up a notch and returns to its season one tension and glory once again. You can see the nail-biting third season of “Ozark” on Netflix when it releases this Friday, March 27.
Theatrical Releases
With movie theaters across the country closing down due the current global pandemic, many new movie releases are being shut down mid-run. Luckily, studios have decided the solution to this problem is to release these movies onto streaming services for you to watch while you’re at home. You can find Pixar’s newest movie “Onward” on Disney+ and other newly released hits, such as “The Invisible Man,” “The Hunt” and “Emma.,” on rental services, such as Amazon Prime.