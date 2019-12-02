Following the madness of Thanksgiving weekend, there isn’t much to look forward to this week. However, there’s still a couple dramatic awards-hopefuls, along with the newest season of one of Amazon Prime’s best shows. Here are some of the highlights to watch this week before the holiday season picks back up.
“Dark Waters”
Following the release of “The Report,” prepare yourself for another political drama with “Dark Waters.” Starring the talented Mark Ruffalo, the film follows an attorney who tackles a case against a chemical corporation that has been secretly producing a deadly, illegal amount of pollution. Although there isn't much buzz about any potential awards for the film, Ruffalo is once again applauded for his performance, making it worth the watch. You can see “Dark Waters” in theaters this Friday, Dec. 6.
“Marriage Story”
Seemingly coming out of nowhere, “Marriage Story” has been a hot topic for movie critics since its film festival premiere. The story provides an intimate look into a marriage that ends in divorce, but the two must keep the family together for the sake of their young son. The two parents, played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, have already been recognized for their outstanding performances. Driver in particular is quickly becoming a favorite for best actor nominations going into awards season. This film will be quite the ride but is perfect for anyone looking for an emotional experience going into this holiday season. You can stream “Marriage Story” on Netflix starting this Friday, Dec. 6.
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
One of Amazon’s most critically acclaimed series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is coming back for a third season this week. With winter break coming up, it’ll be the perfect time to jump right in and binge watch the series from the start. For those who haven’t yet heard of it, the show follows a woman in the 1950s who lives a comfortable life but decides to pursue something that few women did at the time: stand-up comedy. The show brings a beautiful blend of drama and comedy that few other series replicate with quality. If you’re caught up, you can find season three of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Amazon Prime this Friday, Dec. 6.