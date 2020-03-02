March is finally here, and it’s starting off with a strong week of releases. We’ve got three wide-release movies and a Netflix original starring Mark Wahlberg and Post Malone. There’s so much coming out, Lil Dicky is releasing a comedy show, and I don’t even have the space to write about it. With that said, let’s take a look at the variety of movies you can watch this week.
“Emma.”
In an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name, “Emma.” follows a young girl in Georgian-era England who gets extremely involved in the love lives of her friends and family. The movie has already technically released, but it moves into wide-release this week, so you can catch this flick in local theaters starting Friday, March 6.
“Onward”
Pixar returns with its latest original movie, following a pair of teenage elves in a modern fantasy world who go on a quest to use magic to bring back their deceased father. The two protagonists are voiced by Disney regulars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, so expect a fun chemistry between them. You can see this magical journey on the big screen starting Friday, March 6.
“Spenser Confidential”
In Netflix’s newest original, we have a buddy cop movie starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, and acting newcomer Post Malone. It follows Wahlberg’s character who is an ex-cop that gets released from prison and is hunting down a drug cartel tied with local police and politicians. If you’re looking for something a little more action-packed, you can find “Spenser Confidential” on Netflix Friday, March 6.
“The Way Back”
In Ben Affleck’s latest movie, he stars in the role of a basketball phenom who walks away from the game due to unknown reasons. As he grows up, facing issues with mental health and alcoholism, he decides to take on a job as the basketball coach for his struggling alma mater team, facing his demons while he brings the kids back together. If a sports comeback story sounds like something you’re interested in, you can see “The Way Back” in theaters Friday, March 6.