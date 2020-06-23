This week is packed with content as more movies that were once slated for theatrical release are instead being put onto streaming platforms due to the coronavirus pandemic closing cinemas. We also have a special HBO Max miniseries following the conclusion of a highly popular Cartoon Network show.
Here's what you can watch this week.
Adventure Time: Distant Lands
Despite “Adventure Time” ending its 10-season run back in September 2018, the world will return once again through an HBO Max exclusive miniseries titled “Adventure Time: Distant Lands.” The show will feature four one-hour-long episodes about different characters going on their own adventures.
The first episode, releasing to the platform Thursday will be all about the beloved BMO going on his own journey to space. The rest of the episodes, with release dates to be announced, will follow the relationship of Princess Bubblegum and Marceline, the magic and wizardry of Peppermint Butler, and a reunion of Finn and Jake for one final adventure.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
In Netflix’s biggest original movie release of the week, we have Will Ferrell’s newest movie “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” The comedy will follow the journey of two Icelandic singers from a small town, played by Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, as they try to win the famous European singing competition.
The film also features big names in its supporting cast such as Pierce Brosnan and Demi Lovato. You can catch “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” when it premieres on Netflix Friday.
Irresistible
Steve Carrell’s latest comes as a politically charged comedy created by Jon Stewart about a small town’s mayoral election race. Carrell’s character is a top strategist for the Democratic National Committee who decides to aid the mayoral campaign of a retired Marine colonel, played by Chris Cooper, running as a Democrat in a small conservative Wisconsin town. The National Republican Party decides to then send in his nemesis strategist, played by Rose Byrne, to aid the opposing candidate, bringing a local race into the national spotlight.
“Irresistible” will be available for rental on streaming services Friday.
My Spy
A movie you have probably seen trailers for in the last year, “My Spy” is a family movie featuring the ever-busy Dave Bautista. Bautista plays a CIA agent that’s surveilling the family of an illegal arms dealer. After he’s busted by the daughter of the family, she agrees to not blow his cover in exchange for him teaching her how to be a spy.
If you want to see Bautista being outsmarted by a child, you can watch “My Spy” on Amazon Prime when it releases Friday.