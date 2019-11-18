While TV show releases are slowing a bit this week, expect a lot of big movie releases with Thanksgiving coming up. While a few of them won’t be coming out until next week, notably “Knives Out,” you can still see some big premieres coming out this weekend no matter your taste.
“21 Bridges”
A movie that has been heavily advertised for what feels like a year now, “21 Bridges” is finally releasing this week. Produced by the dynamic duo behind the Avengers movies, the Russo brothers, as well as featuring Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, this movie hopes to bring superhero fans into a completely different genre: crime. This film follows a detective in New York who is chasing a pair of cop-killers across the island of Manhattan. The name is a reference to the 21 bridges surrounding the island, all of which they close to keep the criminals from escaping their pursuit. If you’re looking for an action-thriller this weekend, take a look into this one when it releases to theaters Friday, Nov. 22.
“Frozen 2”
A sequel to the 2013 smash hit that sold an unfathomable amount of princess merchandise and stuck “Let It Go” into the minds of parents everywhere, “Frozen” is back for more. This one will dive into some more background of the world they are in and answer one big question: How did Elsa get her powers? While reviews are saying it’s not quite as magical as the first, expect to see “Frozen” craze once again this holiday season as we are reminded how much people love this franchise. You can see this new installment in theaters Friday, Nov. 22.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
If you’re looking for a certified crying movie this Thanksgiving, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is what you need. This likely Oscar contender follows the story of a cynical journalist who goes through a journey of self-discovery and empathy after being assigned to write a profile on the legendary children's TV star Mr. Rogers. Rogers, in a performance that is predicted to garner some awards consideration, is played by none other than Tom Hanks. This one is going to be emotional, but it’s also a story the world needs right now. Go watch this one if you can. It releases to theaters Friday, Nov. 22.