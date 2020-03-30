With the movie industry at a standstill, the amount of content I can realistically include in this column has reduced drastically. Luckily, we have TV/streaming releases pushing through and keeping us all sane while we’re stuck at home. There’s not many significant new releases this week, but we’ve got a couple shows returning that fans can look forward to.
“How to Get Away With Murder”
One of the more well-known law dramas on TV is coming to a close with the first of its final few episodes releasing on ABC this Thursday, April 2. On one hand, this means big fans will have to unfortunately accept that it’s over and find a new show. On the other hand, this means Viola Davis will have more time to be amazing in other projects. Let’s hope we get some good movies with her name on them in the near future.
“Future Man”
Let’s be honest here, Hulu does not have very many popular (or good) original shows. One of the few with a decent fanbase is “Future Man.” The sci-fi/video game show returns for its third season, hoping to continue bringing the magic that got it where it is now. I’m not sure if that magic is something within the show itself, or if it's just Josh Hutcherson, but whatever it is, it’s back and ready for you to watch on Hulu this Friday, April 3.
“Money Heist”
A week of streaming releases wouldn’t be complete without something from Netflix, and this week, it’s the fourth season of the Spanish crime drama, “Money Heist.” Originally planned to be a limited series, the show was then expanded and became one of the top non-English shows on the platform. With this latest season’s release, there will also be a documentary on production of the show dropped alongside it. You can watch both season 4 and the behind-the-scenes documentary on Netflix this Friday, April 3.