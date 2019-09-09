New movie releases may be slowing down after the summer blockbuster season comes to a close, but there are still plenty of critically successful films and TV series premiering this week.
“Hustlers”
A surprise hit out of the Toronto International Film Festival, “Hustlers” is an empowering crime story about strippers who outsmart the men taking advantage of them: their Wall Street clients. The movie features Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu and Lizzo. The protagonist of the film, Lopez, reportedly gave an award-worthy performance. Gather up your friends and watch as these women steal from the richest of the rich. "Hustlers" premieres in theaters Friday, Sept. 13.
“The Goldfinch”
Adapted from the book of the same name, “The Goldfinch” follows Theodore Decker (Ansel Elgort) through the journey of his life following the death of his mother when he was 13 years old. Finn Wolfhard of Netflix's "Stranger Things" also stars in the film. The book is incredibly emotional and hard to live up to, but the talented cast is definitely up to the task. Be prepared to see Elgort and Wolfhard flex their acting chops — and don’t forget your tissues when you see this one. “The Goldfinch” premieres in select theaters Friday, Sept. 13.
“Unbelievable”
Netflix’s newest series, “Unbelievable,” centers on a teen girl (Kaitlyn Dever) who is accused of lying about being raped. After hearing this, two female detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) decide to follow up on the case in search of the truth. Based on a true story, this Netflix original series will bring forward a healthy discussion surrounding the #MeToo movement.
Along with social commentary, "Unbelievable" offers a fresh perspective on sexual harassment and the controversy surrounding it in today's society. Consider informing yourself by watching the Netflix premiere Friday, Sept. 13.