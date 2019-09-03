Coming to you this week: One of the most anticipated movies of the year "It Chapter Two" comes out this Friday, Sept. 6. Meanwhile, September brings new and old releases on HBO and Netflix.
"It Chapter Two"
After 2017’s “It” becoming both the highest grossing September release of all time by a long shot as well as taking the crown of highest grossing horror movie of all time, to say that expectations are high for the sequel would be an understatement.
The film doesn't disappoint with how much it’s giving fans. However, the run-time is a staggering 2 hours and 50 minutes. Early reactions aren’t praising it as highly as the first, but they’re calling it scarier than the first and filled with great performances. Needless to say, if you liked the first, or just wanting a thrill to watch this week, “It Chapter Two” is definitely something to consider.
"Ballers" (Season 5)
The breakout hit “Ballers,” starring Dwayne Johnson, has become a staple show for sports fans on HBO. Critically praised, the show follows a retired football superstar (Johnson) who becomes a financial manager for the stars still in the game. Their relationships go further than just money, with a large focus on the actual lives of the athletes in the spotlight. The final season just had its premiere on Aug. 25, so now is the perfect time to jump in and binge-watch it if you haven’t already.
Newly Released Classics Hit Netflix
September is here and that means a load of new stuff to watch on streaming platforms. This month brings the heat with some classic movies coming to the Netflix platform along with it's regular slew of original content.Two significant releases are “Superbad” and “Lord of the Rings.”
“Superbad” is a well-known comedy from the early 2000s that is sure to bring you laughs, featuring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Emma Stone, Bill Hader, Seth Rogan and more.
“Lord of the Rings” is considered one of the best fantasy epics of all time. “Return of the King,” the conclusion of the saga, is tied for the most Oscars won by a single film winning all 11 categories it was nominated for, including the previously-mentioned best picture.