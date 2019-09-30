With the calendar flipping over to October this week, that means streaming services like Netflix start bringing out new releases and new seasons for big shows on their platforms. This week, we’ve got the retelling of the classic comic book character “Joker” in theaters along with two well-known Netflix shows coming back for more.
“Joker”
When you hear the name “Joker,” generally you think of superheroes and supervillains like Batman and, well, the Joker. Director Todd Phillips decided to take this one in a bit of a different direction. Rather than creating another comic book movie in an already over-saturated genre, he decided to do more of a character study on the Joker himself, focusing on what a real-life Joker would look like in modern society. There’s no Batman, there’s no superpowers, there's just a man descending into madness and creating a crime empire in the process. Starring the talented Joaquin Phoenix, this movie is surely going to be an interesting one to look into, even if it’s purely to hear more of that twisted laugh that Phoenix has spent so much time perfecting. You can see “Joker” in theaters everywhere this Friday, Oct. 4.
“Big Mouth” season 3
Netflix’s “Big Mouth” has become a hit, making audiences both laugh and cringe as the animation explores the horrors of puberty. The show has actually been doing so well that it was renewed for three more seasons rather than one at a time like most studios do. The next stage of the kids’ growing adventures returns to the streaming platform with season three this Friday, Oct. 4, featuring even more stars than ever before including the entire cast of Queer Eye. “Big Mouth” isn’t for everybody, but if you’ve been wanting more of that humor that’s so gross you can’t help but keep watching, you don’t have to wait long.
“Peaky Blinders” season 5
Another Netflix original premiering a new season is the British gang drama “Peaky Blinders.” The show, centering around a powerful gang following World War I, has been a staple on the platform as one of its premiere shows for thrilling crime and action. This is all coming to a big conclusion in season five, with it including the series finale concluding the show in episode six. There’s only about 30 episodes in total, including the last season releasing this Friday, Oct. 4, so if you’re looking for a good binge watch this week, “Peaky Blinders” is the perfect pick.