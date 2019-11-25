It’s almost time for Thanksgiving break, which means spending time with family, and for many, this also means going to the movies. While most of the big Thanksgiving releases, including “Frozen II” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” released last week, we still have a couple more new films to look forward to this Thanksgiving. TV releases slow down around this time, so it’ll be a movie-heavy week for watchers. Let’s take a look at what you can see over break.
“Knives Out”
A modern murder mystery tale from the mind behind “The Last Jedi,” “Knives Out” is looking to be that exciting movie to go see with the family this Thanksgiving. It also doesn’t hurt that it features a talented cast with too many big names to list here. The story follows a family being investigated after the death of the patriarch of the family: Harlan Thrombey, a renowned and very wealthy mystery writer. While the death is ruled a suicide, a private investigator comes into the picture when it’s suspected that Thrombey’s death may have actually been a murder.
I saw an early screening this past weekend, and I can definitely recommend it highly. It’s fun, intriguing and keeps you engaged through the entire runtime. The writing is just brilliant, and if you’re looking for something to pass the time over break, this is the one to go see. You won’t regret it. You can see “Knives Out” in theaters starting Wednesday, Nov. 27.
“Queen & Slim”
“Queen & Slim” follows a Black couple who become fugitives following a minor traffic stop, resulting in Slim killing the officer in self defense. Things become heated when the incident, caught on camera, blows up online and is seen all over the country. The journey of the two is sure to be both topical and important. Daniel Kaluuya, who has been on a roll lately, is also in the leading role and is sure to bring a heavy level of emotion to his performance. While this may not be the fun Thanksgiving movie for the family that “Knives Out” strives to be, it’s still going to be a quality, and important, film to watch over break. You can see “Queen & Slim” in theaters starting Wednesday, Nov. 27.