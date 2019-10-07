There are quite a few big movies releasing this week both in theaters and on streaming services. Whether you’re looking for original movies, big follow-ups or family-friendly films, here are some of the highlights to check out.
“Little Monsters”
Starring Lupita Nyong’o, “Little Monsters” mashes two genres that rarely get put together: horror and romantic comedies. The story follows a kindergarten field trip led by school teacher Miss Caroline (Nyong’o) that quickly goes south when an outbreak of zombies suddenly strikes. Meanwhile, Miss Caroline has also caught the eye of multiple chaperones attending the trip who vie for the attention of the fearless teacher. “Little Monsters” releases on Hulu Friday, Oct. 11.
“El Camino”
After the epic conclusion of one of the most critically-acclaimed series of all time, “Breaking Bad” fans were wondering what happened to one of the most important characters of the show. Director and creator Vince Gilligan won’t leave those fans hanging for much longer. The feature-length sequel to the saga will follow the aftermath and the future of those who are left in the wake of the show’s dramatic conclusion. If you’ve been wondering if “Breaking Bad” is worth the watch after all this time, now’s your chance to binge the show before the end of an era. “El Camino” releases on Netflix Friday, Oct. 11.
“The Addams Family” and “Gemini Man”
If you’re looking for a more traditional theater experience this week, two movies coming out that aren’t quite as notable are “The Addams Family” and “Gemini Man.” The former looks to be a fun, family-friendly adaptation of the classic group through the lens of animation.
The latter is another action-packed test — but with Will Smith this time — of the ever-present de-aging technology that is all the rage in Hollywood right now. Neither are getting much buzz from critics or social media, but if you would like to watch and form your own opinion, both release to theaters nationwide Friday, Oct. 11.