While last week was a big week for movies, this week's What to Watch features nothing but new TV shows.
We’ve got a spin-off of a popular 2018 film, a spin-off of a popular Comic Con event, and another season of a spin-off of real world politicians. For those in the world of video games, we’ve also got the highly-anticipated release of “The Last of Us Part II,” but this isn’t "What to Play this Week," so let’s jump right in.
Love, Victor
Adapted from another adaptation, “Love, Victor” is a spin-off of the 2018 movie “Love, Simon” — which is based on the 2015 novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda" — and continues the story with a new teen in town adjusting to his life in high school and the city.
The 10-episode series will also be narrated by Nick Robinson, who played Simon in the first film. After originally planning to premiere on Disney+, "Love, Victor" moved to Hulu following the removal of the original movie from the platform.
You can start streaming “Love, Victor” on June 17.
The Great Debate
A popular live panel at Comic-Cons across the country for years is being brought to TV by comedian Baron Vaughn. The show will bring on a rotating cast of comedians engrossed in pop culture to debate a variety of topics such as “Who would be a worse boss: Darth Vader or The Joker?” and “What’s the best movie snack?”
If you want the answers to these questions, you can watch “The Great Debate” when it premieres on SyFy on June 18.
The Politician
After the first season of Ben Platt’s Netflix show was a success, we’ve got another season on the way. The political satire will jump forward in time to follow the main character in college as he runs for state senate in New York. The show will supposedly continue that theme as it goes into further seasons, jumping forward in time as Platt’s character runs for different government offices.
If you couldn’t get enough of season one of “The Politician,” catch season two when it releases on Netflix on June 19.