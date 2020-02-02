It’s a big week for movies with awards season coming to a close next weekend. While you’ll have to wait for our Oscars coverage next weekend, there's more coming out before it. We have an HBO documentary about McDonald’s, the newest season premiere of one of the hottest comedies on television, and our first big comic book movie of the year. Let’s dive right in!
“McMillions”
We’ve all heard of the McDonald's Monopoly game that they put on every couple of years offering millions in prizes, but have you heard the story of the man who won by cheating the system? From executive producer Mark Wahlberg, this new HBO docuseries will follow just that, telling you about this ex-cop who managed to con the biggest food chain in the world out of millions of dollars. You can watch “McMillions” on HBO starting Feb. 3.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
In an age of comedy TV dominated by the likes of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” people seem to forget that one of the better comedic TV shows, also on NBC, is still going on. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is coming back for its seventh season about the group of police and their shenanigans in the 99th precinct of New York City. You can catch the premiere of the newest season on Thursday, Feb. 6 airing on NBC.
“Birds of Prey”
With DC Films starting to find its groove following two successful releases of “Aquaman” and “Shazam!,” one can only expect that its latest movie, “Birds of Prey,” will follow suit. The completely female-led film features the wonderful Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn. It also includes the direction of Cathy Yan. The movie will be a tale of feminine fury as Quinn joins the titular trio of the Birds of Prey to take on the sinister Black Mask. Early reactions are very positive, so this one is looking to be a fun outing for anyone. Just imagine if “Suicide Squad” was actually good and led by four badass women looking for vengeance. You can see “Birds of Prey” in theaters everywhere this Friday, Feb. 7.