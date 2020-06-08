What To Watch This Week is back for the summer semester and we’re kicking it off with a great week for movies.
For the first time in what feels like forever, there are two would-be theatrical releases — along with a major Netflix release — that are coming out in the same week. Obviously you can’t go out to your local cinema to enjoy them due to current circumstances with COVID-19, but you can still stream them from the comfort of your own home. Let’s take a look at what this week has to offer.
'Artemis Fowl'
One of the bigger 2020 releases that have foregone the theatrical release by going straight to streaming services is Disney’s “Artemis Fowl.” The movie, based on the best-selling young adult book series, follows a 12-year-old who happens to also be a criminal mastermind as he gets involved with some supernatural forces and events that have been secretly entangled within his family.
Hopefully “Artemis Fowl” won’t follow in the steps of Disney’s other poor novel adaptations such as “A Wrinkle In Time,” but you’ll have to wait to find out until it releases to Disney+ on Friday.
Da 5 Bloods
After winning an Oscar for “BlacKkKlansman” last year, writer/director Spike Lee and KU film professor Kevin Willmott come together once again to release their newest film, “Da 5 Bloods,” as a Netflix exclusive. The movie follows a group of Black veterans from the Vietnam War looking for the lost remains of their fallen squad leader — and possibly some buried treasure along the way. As usual with Lee’s movies, the film will have heavy political themes, this time involving race and war.
If you want to see the latest work from the dynamic duo of Lee and Willmott, you can watch it on Netflix when it drops on Friday.
The King of Staten Island
Another movie going straight to streaming rather than theaters due to the COVID-19 crisis is Pete Davidson’s “The King of Staten Island.” The film — which is a collaboration between Davidson and well-known comedy filmmaker Judd Apatow — is loosely based on Davidson’s life. It follows Davidson’s character, who is a pothead that lives with his mom, but has higher aspirations, including wanting to be a tattoo artist.
If you’re looking for a wholesome, feel-good movie this time around, this one's for you. You can find it for rental on streaming services this Friday, June 12.