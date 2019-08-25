With the workload at the beginning of the school year starting out light before homework and exams pile up, chances are you have some free time to kill this week. Here are some recent releases to check out:
Ready or Not
A surprise hit among critics, “Ready or Not” takes the classic game of hide-and-seek to an extreme. The story follows Grace (Samara Weaving), a girl who marries into a wealthy family heavily involved in the board game industry. The family has a strange tradition. On Grace’s wedding night, she has to survive being hunted by the rest of the family until dawn. Critics have praised the film for being a thrilling ride with more laughs than you would expect. If you’re looking for a night out with friends, a trip to the theater to see this movie could be just the thing.
The Righteous Gemstones
HBO’s latest comedy premiered last week with a bang. The show follows the Gemstones — a family at the head of a religious empire in their megachurch who battle opposition to their fame and fortune. The cast features big names, such as John Goodman and Adam DeVine, alongside other comedic powerhouses like Danny McBride and Edi Patterson who round out the main four Gemstones. While it may be a tad controversial due to its satirizing of the church, it’s sure to be a good watch nonetheless. The episodes air on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m.
Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones
Dave Chappelle released his newest Netflix special Aug. 26 titled “Sticks and Stones.” It's a release that will surely be controversial due to the provocative nature of his stand-up.
One of the most well-known comedians still getting on stage today, Chappelle has had a rocky career full of success and problems, but he seems to be coming back into the spotlight for modern viewers through the popular streaming service. The special is described by Netflix as Chappelle “taking on gun culture, the opioid crisis and the tidal wave of celebrity scandals in a defiant stand-up special filmed in Atlanta.”