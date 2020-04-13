We are slowly running out of new content by the week due to the novel coronavirus putting production for most movies and shows on hold, but if you thought a worldwide pandemic would stop “The Bachelor” from getting yet another spinoff, you would be sorely mistaken. Let’s go into what we could scrape up for you to watch this week.
“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart”
“The Bachelor” and its other related shows have quickly become the most watched and most talked about reality TV you can find right now. With that, they’re adding to the catalogue of Bachelor-related shows with the newest addition, “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart.” The show will be centered on 23 single men and women from the music industry that try to “find love through music.” The contestants will go on music-related dates and sing songs either with or to each other in what is basically a very singing-heavy dating show. If you’re a proud member of Bachelor Nation, you can watch this latest iteration Monday, April 13.
“Mrs. America”
In the latest show made in partnership between FX and Hulu, we have “Mrs. America.” The show follows a 1970s conservative activist named Phyllis Schlafly (played by Cate Blanchett). Schlafly was considered the face of the “Silent Majority” at the time and rallied people behind her against the Equal Rights Amendment and feminists of the time. She also helped form the “Moral Majority” party centered on “Christian rights” that helped shape conservatism to this day. You can watch “Mrs. America” on Hulu when it releases Wednesday, April 15.
“The Last Dance”
Moved up two months from its original release date in June, ESPN is putting out its highly awaited documentary on the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls featuring Michael Jordan in his last season in Chicago when he won his sixth and final NBA championship. The series will be released in 10 parts showing never-before-seen footage from a film crew that had complete access to the team during the entirety of the season. You can watch the “The Last Dance” when the first episode premieres on ESPN this Sunday, April 19.