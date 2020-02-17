In the week following Valentine’s Day movie releases, there’s not much coming out in theaters, but there’s still plenty to watch. Here are some of the highlights you can see on TV and streaming services this week.
“The Call of the Wild”
The only big movie release of the week, “The Call of the Wild,” is Harrison Ford’s newest movie based on the classic novel following a dog that finds a new life in Alaska. Just in case you were wondering, Harrison Ford does not voice the dog (I’m looking at you Kevin Costner), he is his main human companion. It’ll likely be your average cheesy tale of overcoming adversity and finding your place in the world, even if you’re a dog. If that sounds like something that interests you, you can see it in theaters Friday, Feb. 21.
“Hunters”
Probably the most exciting release of the week, Amazon Prime is dropping its newest original TV show “Hunters.” Featuring the likes of Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, the show follows a team of Nazi hunters who discover Nazi officials in 1977 New York City who are conspiring to bring on the rise of a Fourth Reich. Amazon has been producing some quality content in the past year, so between that and the cast, expect this show to be talked about. You can watch it on Amazon Prime starting Friday, Feb. 21.
“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”
As Disney+ starts to pump out releases, its newest addition to the library is the seventh and final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” The show, chronicling the titular conflict that took place during the prequel films in the franchise, has been running for quite some time on Cartoon Network, but Disney decided to bring it home and finish it off on its own streaming service. Look out for the final addition to the saga — that will probably include the infamous Order 66 — on Disney+ starting this Friday, Feb. 21.
“Better Call Saul”
Another show returning this week is the fantastic “Breaking Bad” spin-off, “Better Call Saul.” There’s not much I can say without including spoilers, so we’ll just leave it at this: it’s now in its fifth season and the previous seasons are on Netflix, so if you watched “Breaking Bad” and enjoyed it, what are you waiting for? You can watch the premiere of the newest season of “Better Call Saul” on AMC this Sunday, Feb. 23.