For the last What to Watch this Week of the spring 2020 semester, we’ve got a strong lineup of releases coming out Friday. We’ve got a Netflix series from an Oscar-winning director, another coming-of-age story starring Beanie Feldstein, and the creator of Rick and Morty’s newest show on Hulu. Here’s what you can enjoy this stop day in quarantine.
“The Eddy”
In another jazzy work of art from the talented Damien Chazelle (“La La Land” and “Whiplash”), we have a limited Netflix series titled “The Eddy.” The show will follow the owner of a struggling jazz club in modern-day Paris and the dangers he faces trying to keep it alive while the city around him tries to consume it. With Chazelle’s obvious passion for jazz music showing in the quality of his previous works involving the topic, keep an eye out for this one when it releases on Netflix this Friday, May 8.
“How to Build a Girl”
After “Booksmart” came out last spring, Beanie Feldstein established herself as one of the more charismatic up-and-coming actresses in Hollywood. With her latest movie release titled “How to Build a Girl,” she continues to explore the coming-of-age genre with a film about a girl who recreates herself in the city to become somebody she’s always wanted to be. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival to strong reviews and its theatrical run being interrupted, it will release to streaming services Friday, May 8.
“Solar Opposites”
Following his wacky style on other popular shows such as “Rick and Morty,” Justin Roiland returns with something new titled “Solar Opposites.” The show follows a family of aliens from a world vastly different from ours taking refuge on Earth after their home world is destroyed. The family then has to get acquainted with human — more specifically American — life and can’t decide if it’s amazing or awful. All eight episodes will drop to Hulu Friday, May 8, for your mindless enjoyment.