This Friday is Valentine’s Day, which means we’ll have lots of romantic movies coming out as love is in the air! We’ll discuss three in particular: the sequel to the popular “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield’s next movie, “The Photograph,” and the ultimate movie for date night with your special someone, “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”
After Netflix released the original back in 2018, the teenage romance movie blew up from fans all around the world loving its adorable story about a girl and her crushes. Now, they bring the cast back for a sequel to spice things up even further. The story follows the main character as she navigates her newfound love and relationship full of firsts for her — until another boy from her past comes back into the picture. You can see all the drama unfold when it releases on Netflix this Wednesday, Feb. 12.
“The Photograph”
If you’re looking for something a little more adult for your Valentine’s Day movie, look no further than “The Photograph.” This story unfolds around a romance between a woman and a rising journalist. Between the two charismatic leads of Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, you’re going to get an entertaining performance even if the story ends up being a bit basic. If you want to see this exciting pair in action, you can find “The Photograph” in theaters this Friday, Feb. 14.
“Sonic the Hedgehog”
Maybe you’re not looking for a romance movie this Valentine’s Day weekend. If that’s you, I can promise you “Sonic the Hedgehog” won’t be that. This live action take on the video game phenomenon has had a roller coaster of a development cycle, with them completely redoing the titular character’s design following backlash. It will probably be very cheesy, but the trailer doesn’t actually look all that bad. Give it a shot, you may just have a fun time taking yourself on a date instead. “Sonic the Hedgehog” releases in theaters this Friday, Feb. 14.