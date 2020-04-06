Compared to the past, we’ve got a solid week of content ahead of us. One of the first (and probably only) theatrical releases that’s instead going straight to video on demand comes out this week along with new seasons for some beloved shows. Also, if you haven’t seen Best Picture winner “Parasite,” it’s releasing on Hulu this week, so be sure to check that out as well. Otherwise, let’s run down what you can watch in quarantine this week.
“Trolls World Tour”
Despite most large studio films now being delayed to preserve their theatrical release, “Trolls World Tour” is pushing on with its initial release date. The trolls from the first movie come back to an expanded world with an even bigger adventure featuring all new—yet very well known—names to the Trolls franchise. If you’re looking for something new and fun to watch with the family this upcoming weekend, take a look into renting “Trolls World Tour” once it releases to streaming services Friday, April 10.
“Insecure”
One of HBO’s hottest comedies, “Insecure,” is returning for a fourth season this upcoming weekend. The show, largely following two women who confront modern social and racial issues that Black women face, has been met with praise from both fans and critics alike. Issa Rae will of course return to head the show and hopefully lead it to continued success in the future. You can see “Insecure” season four on HBO when it releases Sunday, April 12.
“Killing Eve”
Another show that’s gotten raving reviews every time it returns is “Killing Eve.” Following two women played by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer—one a security guard that wants to be a spy and the other a deadly killer—that are going back and forth in what is described as an “epic game of cat and mouse,” brings its dark humor and thrilling content even further in its upcoming third season. You can catch new episodes on AMC or BBC America starting Sunday, April 12.