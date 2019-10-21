This week will feature some beginnings, some revivals and some endings. We’ll be looking into a new show from HBO, the 10-year delayed sequel of “Zombieland” and the final seasons of both "BoJack Horseman" and "Silicon Valley."
“Watchmen”
Another twist on the superhero genre, “Watchmen” brings the classic world of comics to life in another take, relating to but separate from the 2009 movie version. It’s going to be a gritty showing of a world with super humans where the only real detail of the plot that we know is the fact that superheroes are outlawed in this reality. Following suit from Amazon’s “The Boys,” expect this show to be dark and gruesome in all the right ways. You can catch “Watchmen” on HBO with new episodes premiering every Sunday night.
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
The original “Zombieland” was a hit with fans, blending the zombie genre with hilarious comedy, especially coming from the stars leading the film: Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin. After a 10 year hiatus, the writers and cast reunited to bring another edition of the gory gang’s adventures in a world where the dead walk and are constantly evolving. This one will feature double the violence, double the people and double the comedy, so strap in for quite the ride. “Zombieland: Double Tap” released to theaters Oct. 18.
“BoJack Horseman”
One of the most notable animations on Netflix, if not anywhere, is “BoJack Horseman.” The show follows BoJack, a washed up celebrity that deals with his post-fame life. It covers topics from alcoholism to depression and everything in between. It’s funny but also impactful, making you think, laugh and cry through the first five seasons. The show is now coming to a close, so it’s time to say goodbye with season six being its last. It will premiere in two halves, one releasing this Friday, Oct. 25, and the second half releasing in January of next year.
“Silicon Valley”
Another comedy hitting its final season is “Silicon Valley.” After originally premiering back in 2014, HBO decided it’s time to lay the tech industry satire to rest. Many of the comedians on the show have now hit big-time success as well, such as Thomas Middleditch and Kumail Nanjiani, and they will likely continue to make great content in the future. So make sure to keep an eye out for those names and many more following the season six premiere this Sunday, Oct. 27, on HBO.