When a vegetarian goes out to eat, they have to start ahead of time, scanning online menus, looking for a green little “V” denoting meat-free options. However, it's often met with disappointment when instead of a warm, comforting meal, they're met with a house salad or a side of broccoli.
Vegetarian comfort food is hard to come by if you don’t know where to look, but that is slowly changing. More and more restaurants have started carrying vegetarian and vegan friendly options to satisfy the increasing demand for good meat-free alternatives that aren’t raw vegetables. Here are some of the best places in Lawrence to satisfy your craving for vegetarian and vegan comfort food.
The Burger Stand | 803 Massachusetts St.
It’s a misconception that those who abstain from eating animal products do so for health benefits, said Taylor Tompkins, president of the vegan club at the University of Kansas.
“You can go to The Burger Stand, and they have a lot of plant-based patty options, and those definitely wouldn’t be considered healthy,” Tompkins said. “You can enjoy the same comfort of a regular burger with meat in it that you can eating a plant-based burger.”
The Burger Stand is proof vegetarian food doesn’t have to be healthy. It’s rare for a burger restaurant to have even one veggie burger on the menu, but this burger joint offers five, including the popular Impossibly Classic Burger.
The veggie burgers at The Burger Stand are creative, flavorful and piled high with toppings. There’s a burger for everyone on the vegetarian menu, including the Black Bean Burger, the Buffalo Cauliflower Burger and the Spicy Shiitake Burger.
The vegetarian options don’t stop at the burgers. The Burger Stand also has vegetarian and vegan sides, such as the unique smoked tofu fries and the fiesta tofu fries.
Global Cafe | 820 Massachusetts St.
Global Cafe is a hotspot for meat-free, Southwestern style food that satisfies your cravings. With over 25 vegetarian dishes, many of which are vegan or can be made vegan, Global Cafe is the place to go if you want options.
When Global Cafe remodeled in the fall of 2017, co-owner Kate Gonzalez wanted to make sure the food was accessible to as many people as possible.
“There are so many different types of eaters out there, and people who have dietary needs these days, that I don’t think people were so aware of before,” Gonzalez said. “So, we just wanted to make sure we had something for everyone.”
Vegetarian items on the menu range from pancakes to homemade arepas, which are described on the Global Cafe website as a “traditional Venezuelan style circular dense corn patty.”
Gonzalez said Global Cafe also uses fresh, local ingredients in their dishes.
“I feel like it’s very easy to make vegetarian options with the food we were already doing,” Gonzalez said. “And we really try to do as much local stuff as we can also which is really important to us.”
Make sure to try their famous green chile sauce, but be quick. Global Cafe closes at 2 p.m. every day.
India Palace | 129 E. 10th St.
Indian restaurants are great places to find savory, filling and comforting vegetarian and vegan food.
Some may believe in order to eat meat-free, you must sacrifice flavor and seasoning. Not here. As soon as you walk through the doors of India Palace, the smell of spices and herbs hits you. This cozy and welcoming restaurant offers a whole section of the menu dedicated to vegetarian entrees along with meat-free appetizers and sides.
The food at India Palace is exploding with flavor and steaming hot. It’s perfect for a cold winter night. Be sure to try the Palace Platter to get a little bit of everything for your appetizer — and don’t be afraid to ask what something is if you’re not sure.
Zen Zero | 811 Massachusetts St.
Zen Zero is a great place to get a flavorful, filling meal for a good price. With a whole vegetarian entree section and a menu where everything is under $10.50, you can get a lot of bang for your buck. Thai food also makes great leftovers and hits the spot when you want to stay warm and cozy at home.
The Thai curries served at Zen Zero are hot, spicy and sweet all at once. This delicious mix of tofu and vegetables with a side of rice will leave you full and satisfied. Watch out for the spice levels with the curries; start out mild and work your way up if you need to. Treat yourself with the dessert spring rolls filled with cashews, bananas and chocolate.