Returning for a new semester is among the many stressors for students that gets in the way of fulfilling their full potential — a slow start can lead to even more pressure later on in the semester.

Counseling and Psychological Services continues to be a resource for comforting students who need help with mental health.

According to CAPS, one of its main goals is to provide “therapy that will help maximize a student’s ability to function in college life.”

Christian Vargas, a therapist and licensed psychologist, is the outreach coordinator at CAPS. Vargas believes that CAPS is a way for students to reach out when they need help the most in their lives.

“Students should initiate services for support as soon as they think of a time they need help,” Vargas said.

The services offered include urgent care, individual therapy, group therapy and psychiatric evaluation.

Group therapy gives students the chance to talk about problems they’re working on with at least four people and up to eight in one meeting. CAPS encourages interaction and feedback during the sessions.

CAPS offers opportunity to students where they can talk about adjusting to new challenges college has thrown at them, and anxiety or depression that comes along with them. The CAPS staff is also there to help with problems outside of college life, such as family or relationship issues.

Vargas also encourages students to come in as soon as possible. She said it’s better for individuals to visit early on in the semester so they can start off well.

In most cases, the meetings are private with suspected danger being the only reason for therapists to disclose information.

Vargas said it’s important for everyone to know they can come in and get aid.

According to CAPS, the staff is composed of licensed psychologists and clinical social workers, psychiatrists, doctoral interns, and practicum trainees in social work and psychology. With all of these different field experts, CAPS offers a great staff to handle all of your needs.

CAPS also offers peer listening sessions throughout the semester at various locations. The sessions can help students share their stories and interact with people who can empathize and share their input.

The program currently has 10 peer educators across grade levels who host the peer listening sessions, which are free. Of course, this is different from the appointments students have with licensed professionals that charge a fee.

Peer educators are willing to understand an individual's problem and serve as a gateway to make sure they get the services they need.

“As peer educators, we listen, we validate your concerns and if needed, we have lists of resources we can point you to, or we can point you to CAPS if that’s where you feel you need to be,” said Delaney Bird, who is one of the 10 peer educators.

Bird also said individuals who come in should feel comfortable doing so. She said the program wants to humanize situations students run into if they’re struggling with the anxieties of balancing school and work.

Along with peer listening, CAPS gives students a chance to share their stories on its Facebook page. Users can also stay updated on upcoming events and interact with posts about mental health.