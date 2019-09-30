Wonder Fair kicked off the grand opening of its new gallery space Friday, Sept. 27 with an exhibition by local Columbia, Missouri artist, Kristen Martincic.
The opening included drinks and music, and visitors spoke with the artist about her work. Previously, Wonder Fair’s gallery was located in the back end of its art supply store at 841 Massachusetts St., but the space was too large and housed merchandise, such as prints and ceramics.
“We built this big gallery in the back, but it ended up not being the best place to show artist’s work because it’s so big that we have all this other stuff going on there,” said co-owner Paul DeGeorge. “It ended up being too big and too cluttered to really show artist’s work well, so we ended up really scaling back the gallery side of what we do.”
With this new space, Wonder Fair can hold more exhibitions without distractions that take the focus away from the art.
The new gallery, located at 15 W. Ninth St., was previously a discount tobacco store but has been completely renovated by local artist Aaron Marable to fit Wonder Fair’s aesthetic. The floors and walls are white, but the colorful front desk adds a pop of color in the otherwise monochromatic space. Toward the back of the gallery is a baby blue room filled with art books and comics available for purchase. Wonder Fair plans to have exhibitions at the new gallery year round with rotating artists chosen by curators Marable and Wonder Fair co-owner Meredith Moore every few months.
“I think their intention is to really be seeking out artists who are up-and-coming or even mid-career artists,” DeGeorge said.
Wonder Fair also wants to create a space of inclusion when choosing artists to exhibit in the new space.
“We are in a position where we can kind of potentially change some of the paradigm here and want to use that certainly where we can to highlight people and voices that are traditionally ostracized from larger institutions,” DeGeorge said.
The current exhibition is titled “Deep End” by Kristen Martincic. Her art on display includes early 20th century-style swimsuits made from woodcut and hand-cut paper, stuffed paper pool floats and paintings of pools.
“A lot of it really goes back to, I think, this root of growing up swimming and having it be this really core activity of summertime, and in a lot of ways, challenging the sort of experiential place of swimming — what it’s like to be underwater,” Martincic said.
Kristen Martincic’s “Deep End” is on display until Nov. 17. The exhibit is open for viewing Wednesday to Monday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.