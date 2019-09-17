Weather: Today’s weather is supposed to be in the 90s and sunny for most of the day.
News: To award students and staff for attending multicultural events, the University of Kansas Office of Diversity and Equity has created a cultural competency badge. Students and staff must attend two events a semester (four, an academic year) put on by either the Office of Diversity and Equity, the Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, the Emily Taylor Center for Women and Gender Equity, or the Office of Multicultural Affairs.
News: Painted-on solar panels are in the process of being created by a University physics professor and two Ph.D. students. They would make solar energy cheaper and more accessible.
Sports: Coming off a weekend win, Kansas football hopes to open conference play this season 1-0 for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks are set to open conference play in a home game against West Virginia this Saturday.
Arts & Culture: With thrift culture on the rise and an abundance of thrift stores in Lawrence, University students and area residents say the cheaper cost, unique style and sustainability drive their thrifting habits.
Arts & Culture: Lawrence-based manufacturing company Phoenix Woodworking provides work for those at high-risk for unemployment. Now, the company is starting a Kickstarter campaign to hire more staff and raise awareness of its work.
Extra: The University Daily Kansan is celebrates its 115th birthday today!