Your Daily (Kansan) 6: a warm week in the 90s, KU football's second win of the season and a safe space for LGBTQ+ students
Weather: The week is starting off warm, with highs in the lower 90s and evening lows in the 70s. Moving into the end of the week, weather will start to dip back down into the upper 80s with a chance of storms moving into the weekend.
Sports: Kansas football dominated over the Boston College Eagles, winning 48- 24 Friday. The Jayhawks scored the most points on the road since 2006, and this win puts them at 2-1 for their upcoming game at home against West Virginia Saturday, Sept. 21.
Crime: Police located Brett Greenfield, who was taken into custody after running from officers in a stolen car and causing damage to private property, according to the Lawrence Police Department.
News: Lavender Union creates a safe space for students of the LGBTQ+ community, holding weekly meetings to discuss the ups and downs of life.
Arts and Culture: The KU Hall Center for the Humanities had its first annual Humanities Lecture Series featuring Brittney Cooper, who discussed the need for inclusive social change within the humanities.
Sports: Kansas Swimming competed in the open water championship this weekend at lone star lake. The team placed second.