Weather: Today’s weather is expected to stay in the 80s and 90s for most of the day with high humidity.
News: Hazing violations from the Kansas Chapter of Delta Upsilon have come to light after the Kansan received documents from an open records request. University investigations find that pledges to the fraternity (which closed on July 31, 2018) were repeatedly physically abused, sleep deprived and forced to consume alcohol. Dr. Susan Lipkins, psychologist and author of "Preventing Hazing," explains why hazing continues at universities.
News: Our Kansan mid-week crime report includes reports of a property damage of about $2,000 on West 15th Street, theft in Self Hall of about $415 and several liquor violations.
Arts: Here's how a metalsmithing program at the University gives students hands-on experience, an opportunity to express themselves and a little confidence along the way.
Arts: As the University Dance Company prepares for its fall dance concert, it explores themes of femininity and feminine empowerment, as well as gun violence, racism and the environment. Dance Studies Coordinator James Moreno hopes this Nov. 14 performance will challenge societal norms.
Sports: To keep up its success, Kansan sports writer Carlos Peterson says Kansas football needs to use running back Pooka Williams Jr. As the Jayhawks host their first conference game against West Virginia this weekend, Peterson says that "it is imperative that the offensive staff gets more creative in how they get Williams the ball.”