Weather: Today is projected to have warm and humid weather throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.
News: At the latest community forum, Interim Provost Carl Lejuez said the University would be launching a new strategic plan. Chancellor Douglas Girod is projected to completely unveil it Thursday morning.
Lejuez also said the University started allocating in their central budget for the first time for deferred maintenance and student mental health.
News: Student Senate has a light legislative schedule tonight, so they're going to hold a forum with senators to discuss the social mobility of University students, according to an email from Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter. Last week, the Kansan wrote the University ranked fourth to last for social mobility in the 2020 edition of the U.S. News & World Report.
Sports: Kansas Soccer picked up its third consecutive win Sunday afternoon. Sports columnist Dylan Cunningham explained how the team's defense helped secure the game.
Arts & culture: Freshmen shared their thoughts following their first month of college.
Coming up: Kansas football will be playing against West Virginia Saturday. The game will start at 3:30 p.m.