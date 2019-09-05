WEATHER: Clear skies with a low of 69 and high of 94. It’s expected to remain in the 90s for most of the afternoon.
NEWS: Multicultural Student Government has been effectively dismantled after Senate passed a bill removing MSG from all of its rules and regulations at last night’s meeting. MSG was formed out of calls for more multicultural representation in campus government.
NEWS: Menstrual products will become a permanent fixture in 50 campus restrooms. Dispensers are replacing the program’s temporary baskets and will be installed by the end of fall semester.
NEWS: Vaping cessation program estimated to come to campus next fall in response to vaping “epidemic.” Watkins Health Services program will be similar to its program which helps students quit tobacco.
SPORTS: KU men's basketball coach Bill Self appointed Dr. Ramsey Nijem to replace Andrea Hudy as the men’s basketball director of sport performance. Nijem previously was the strength and conditioning for the Sacremento Kings and professionally fought mixed martial arts. Hudy, who was with the men's basketball program from 15 years, will be the head strength and conditioning coach at the University of Texas.
LIFE: Mama’s Tamales Shop serving homemade tamales, street tacos, and empanadas will open on Sept. 16 at 602 W. Ninth St.