Weather: Thunderstorms are possible through Friday evening to midday Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka. Flash flood warning may be a concern for some areas, the weather service said.
News: In case you missed it, the Kansan reported Thursday more of the details that caused the Kansas chapter of Delta Upsilon to be removed from campus. Pledges were subjected to sleep deprivation, physical violence and forced alcohol consumption. A psychologist explained why students in Greek life haze.
News: Employees at Watkins Health Services are preparing for a possibly nasty flu season. Watkins employees recommend getting a flu shot before October ends.
Arts & culture: There's a medieval sword-fighting class in Lawrence.
Arts & culture: A KU professor's documentary explores immigration and domestic terrorism in Garden City. The documentary, titled "Garden City," is in its final stages of production.
Sports: Kansan sports columnist Huntyr Schwegman said Avryl Johnson was one of the key reasons for KU's women's cross country's success over UMKC.