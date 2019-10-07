Weather: The National Weather Service reports clear skies with a high of 70. Moving into the evening, temperatures should drop down into the high 40s.
Sports: Late Night in the Phog got fans to drop it like it's hot for Snoop Dogg’s appearance at the field house, but the performance also led to controversy. Bill Self said, “I didn’t know that there was going to be anything like that.”
News: KU Peer Listening program, an extension of CAPS, allows students to talk with trained students that can provide advice. Read more about the program.
News: A study by University of Kansas researchers reports that e-cigarette advertisements can lead young adults to believe that the product is non-addictive and safe to use.
Arts & Culture: Kiese Laymon, a featured writer in this year’s common book, spoke at the Common Book Address. He spoke about his essay, which focused on themes of Black oppression and racial inequality.
Sports: The Jayhawks lost to Oklahoma 45-20 after being tied 7-7 at the first quarter Saturday.