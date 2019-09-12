Your Daily (Kansan) 6: Vaping, fatal car accident on Iowa, Senate response to low social mobility, Quidditch, and how students keep hot girl summer rolling
Weather: Today is supposed to see a high of 85 with a likelihood of rain in the early afternoon.
News: In response to the sixth confirmed vaping-related death in the US and the first death in Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly urges residents to be careful — but will KU students quit?
News: Police investigate a fatal single-car rollover at Iowa Street and Stratford Road which closed traffic from Bob Billings Parkway to Harvard Road late last night. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
News: US News & World Report ranked the University fourth to last in social mobility, which evaluates the success of Pell Grant recipients. Last night, Senate passed a bill through the Student Rights Committee to explore how the University can help Pell-eligible students. Full Senate is set to vote Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Sports: If you’re a fan of the Harry Potter series or if you’ve ever been curious about the University’s Quidditch team, you can see how Kansas Quidditch builds a community as it seeks to take a national title this year.
Life: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion created the viral hot girl summer and now KU students are embracing another message: hot girl semester. See how University students plan to achieve their academic, extracurricular and life goals to have a hot girl semester.