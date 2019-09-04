Just two weeks after the departure of Andrea Hudy, Kansas men’s basketball has announced Dr. Ramsey Nijem as the new director of sport performance.
"It is an honor and privilege to join the tradition of Kansas basketball,” Nejim said in a press release. “I am excited to work alongside Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and his staff while supporting the development of the young men currently on the roster, and the Jayhawks to come.”
Self announced Nijem’s hiring in the Kansas Athletics press release Wednesday afternoon.
Hailing from the San Francisco bay area, Nijem has spent the last five years working for the Sacramento Kings, spending the last three as the head strength and conditioning coach.
“Ramsey will be a strong addition to KU basketball and our model of student-athlete care,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “I believe he is an ideal fit because he has earned a doctorate in his field of study and has trained at the highest level of basketball.”
Nijem also has experience as a strength and conditioning coach at Santa Barbara City College, and UC Santa Barbara.
Self said Nijem is set to report to Lawrence on Monday.