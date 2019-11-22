MENU

Advice from a happy couple: Haylee and Brad

Feeling bad about your boo? No worries! Chalk's "Advice from a happy couple" column shows you how to keep that flame roaring.

Haylee Kramer, a senior at the University of Kansas, and Brad Krull, a University alumnus, began their love story three years ago at Spin Pizza's Lawrence location.  

“We both were training the new employees and after work, a group of us went to Chipotle. I guess he thought I was pretty cute,” Kramer said. “I was probably really flirty even though I had a boyfriend.”

Although Krull and Kramer were dating different people, they both became single around similar times. “I invited Brad and his friend to come to the new "Guardians of the Galaxy" with me and my friend Jess,” Kramer said. “Brad thought me sitting next to him meant that I liked him.” 

“It was very intentional,” Krull said. “Her friend clearly left a spot open next to me so that Haylee could sit there. I invited her to a wedding that same night.” 

It was at the wedding the couple knew they liked one another.

“The rest is history,” Kramer said. 

After the wedding, they made it official and have been together since.

“My best advice is to never stop doing stuff that is fun. It’s easy to get complacent in where you are. Although it’s easy to just sit around and watch TV, it’s important to still go and do stuff you both like,” Krull said.

Kramer believes that it is important to enjoy doing mundane things with your significant other. “I have so much fun just going to the grocery store with him. Make that stuff fun,” Kramer said. 

The couple said that they cherish the moments they have together regardless of what they are doing. Although there are ups and downs, as there are in every relationship, there is nothing that a slice from Spin Pizza can’t fix.

CHALK TALK

Girl 1: How did you choose KU? 

Girl 2: Honestly, I flipped a coin. 

Boy 1: Did I tell you? I think I had a three some this weekend.

Boy 2: Woah, hold up. You think?

Boy 1: I was born a Phi Delt.

Boy 2: Please don’t ever say that again.

Girl 1: How do you get your boobs to look like that?

Girl 2: I don’t ever wear a bra? I don’t know. 

Girl 1: I just really want a guy to bend me over you know?

Girl 2: How do you know? You’re a virgin!

Guy: Sometimes I wish I could just be a dog and sleep all day. 

Girl: You wake up at like three every day. 

Guy: I know.

Girl: So…

Guy: So does that make me a dog or something?

Girl 1: I wish I was a little bit taller.

Girl 2: I wish I was balder.

Girl 1: I wish I had a...wait, wait, wait balder?

Guy 1: Let’s slap dicks

Guy 2: You ever pee and it feels like throwing up?

Woman 1: *holding baby* He would have been safer at the Hawk

Woman 2: Oh absolutely.

Girl 1: I would never date that guy.

Girl 2: Well, it depends how much money he has.

Girl 1: I’m going to the doctor to see if I have bronchitis before I hook up with him again.

Girl 2: Yeah that’s smart so you don’t give it to anyone else. 

Girl 1: No I mean I want to make sure I infect him.

Guy 1: I'm cutting some of my unnecessary costs, starting with Juuling.

Guy 2: Ight man, good luck.

Guy 1: Actually I might just start chewing

Guy 1: How was work?

Guy 2: My manager was chastising me for not dressing up in a Halloween costume, she doesn’t understand I’m strictly here to get paid.

Guy 1: I am so tired of this week, man

Guy 2: Dude it’s Monday

Guy 1: I know

Person#1: I want to be on the first ship to mars

Person#2: Not me, I doubt they have Wi-Fi

Perons#1: Yeah but at least they’re evolving up there. We’re all just devolving.

Girl 1: Um, I don’t eat pig.

Girl 2: You eat bacon all the time, bitch.

Guy 1: You better get going. 

Guy 2: Yeah, see ya. I’m off to get some Adderall.

Girl 1: Are you home right now?

Girl 2: Yeah, why?

Girl 1: I bought a cat

Girl 1: I just don't understand what fishing is for.

Girl 2: I don't know. Food, maybe?

Guy: I’m just gonna have to like carry an entire box of spiders up the hill tomorrow.

Girl: What?

Guy: Yeah, just like a hundred spiders in a box.

Guy 1: Sometimes ya just gotta give yourself a haircut.

Guy 2: Dude, you shaved half your head. That’s not a haircut, that’s a mess.

Girl 1: Can you eat fruit raw?

Girl 2: How else are you supposed to eat it?

Girl: That class is killing us. ​But they say rest is for the dead.

Guy: Well, at least we'll be rested.

Girl: She's not in class this semester

Guy: Maybe she's dead

Girl: Or studying abroad