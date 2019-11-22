Advice from a happy couple: Haylee and Brad

Haylee Kramer, a senior at the University of Kansas, and Brad Krull, a University alumnus, began their love story three years ago at Spin Pizza's Lawrence location.
“We both were training the new employees and after work, a group of us went to Chipotle. I guess he thought I was pretty cute,” Kramer said. “I was probably really flirty even though I had a boyfriend.”
Although Krull and Kramer were dating different people, they both became single around similar times. “I invited Brad and his friend to come to the new "Guardians of the Galaxy" with me and my friend Jess,” Kramer said. “Brad thought me sitting next to him meant that I liked him.”
“It was very intentional,” Krull said. “Her friend clearly left a spot open next to me so that Haylee could sit there. I invited her to a wedding that same night.”
It was at the wedding the couple knew they liked one another.
“The rest is history,” Kramer said.
After the wedding, they made it official and have been together since.
“My best advice is to never stop doing stuff that is fun. It’s easy to get complacent in where you are. Although it’s easy to just sit around and watch TV, it’s important to still go and do stuff you both like,” Krull said.
Kramer believes that it is important to enjoy doing mundane things with your significant other. “I have so much fun just going to the grocery store with him. Make that stuff fun,” Kramer said.
The couple said that they cherish the moments they have together regardless of what they are doing. Although there are ups and downs, as there are in every relationship, there is nothing that a slice from Spin Pizza can’t fix.