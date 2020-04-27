Chilling at home: Fostering a dog, art school, and life as an essential worker

I posted on my Instagram story asking University of Kansas students how they were staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s how students are spending their time at home.
Taking the opportunity to foster a dog | Jordan Hall, a senior studying International Studies from Prairie Village, Kansas
I’m quarantining at home in Kansas City. It just made the most sense to be at home for me. I love Lawrence, but I wanted the comfort of home. I’m someone who needs to be busy, so it was tough to lose school and both jobs over the span of a week. But I decided to foster a dog, his name is Stubbs and he was a bait dog for dog fights in Wichita. The experience was much more emotional than I expected. He has really bad anxiety and he’s new to being in a house, so it was like having a puppy. Despite his trauma, he is such a sweet dog and even got adopted! I will definitely foster again during quarantine. It helped me stay busy, and do something good for another being. I’m not a doctor, I don’t have an essential job and I can’t sew. Just staying home didn’t feel like enough to keep me from feeling completely helpless, so I needed this to feel like I’m a contributing member of society again.
Art school, but at your parents' house | Mary McCoy, a senior studying visual art from Wichita, Kansas
I’ve been getting back into working out, reading (for fun!) and cooking, which I feel like I lost touch with in college. I’m also cleaning the shit out of every corner of my room, which is making my mother very happy. As an artist, staying home is doing wonders for my work. I paint every day. I’m back home with my parents and one of my brothers, which is great since I haven’t gotten to spend too much time with them this last year. But I’m missing my other family members a ton. We’ve been able to have some Zoom happy hours which is really nice.
Art school in general is weird, so as a senior you don’t spend too much time in a class setting, since it’s mostly studio work — and it’s definitely not made for being online. I am lucky that I’m a painter with space to continue my work at home. I commend my instructors for all the work they’ve put in trying to make it better for us. I feel lucky to be at home with family and my art, but, of course, I’ll be ready to get the heck of out here when all this is over.
The life of an essential worker | Shelby Mulford, a senior studying economics from Norton, Kansas
Work has been crazy. I work as a teller at a credit union, and the way we help customers is different now. People are softer now, as in the tone of our interactions and the way we have to talk to people, it’s more sensitive. Money is already a sensitive topic with most people and especially now it’s even more so. Group FaceTime is how my family and I have all stayed connected for the most part. If it weren’t for today’s technology and social media capabilities I probably wouldn’t talk to my friends at all. We’re all bored and miss each other. It’s hard going almost a month and not seeming anyone close to your age. Online school is fine. My professors struggle with it more than I do I think. My effort levels have been like a rollercoaster, because I really just want to be done more now than ever. I know my senior year will “be one to remember” but I wish it wasn’t remembered for this reason.
