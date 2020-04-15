Chilling at home: How CHALK writers have been spending their time

Hi readers, CHALK Editor Emily Beckman here. I know we're all experiencing changes right now, whether they're big or small. And this time might feel scary or isolating or just really unknown. We've started a new segment called "Chilling at home," which will provide a space on our site for you to share what you've been doing. I hope this segment can offer some of what you need, whether it's comic relief, a distraction, validation that you're not the only one who feels the way you do, or some cute pet pics. Our team is working from different places across Kansas and the U.S., so I asked them to share what they've been up to. Here's what they said.
Spending too much time online and with my parents
Grant Heiman | CHALK Life | @grantheiman
I left Lawrence to social distance with my parents and younger sister in Wichita. We’re all lucky enough to work from home and, as a result, spend (a lot) of time together. I try to wake up at a consistent time, make a smoothie and accomplish one work or school related thing. Even if it’s just replying to an email, it’s nice to feel accomplished. We all walk our dog, Lola, together in the evening — it feels nice getting outside with fresh air. In an attempt to not read the news all day, I’ve kept busy baking (my latest project was cherry scones) and reading "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng. My sister and I also embarked on the adventure to rewatch our favorite childhood trilogy, the Hunger Games, and it turns out they stand the test of time. My final days at the University came to a much quieter close than I expected, and I’m sad to miss springtime on campus. But in the meantime, Bon Appetit’s YouTube channel and Dua Lipa’s newest album, "Future Nostalgia" have kept my spirit light and somewhat distracted from the state of the world.
Creating amidst the chaos
Samantha Travis | CHALK Life | @sammytravvv
Once I realized that campus was shutting down for the rest of the semester, I quickly transformed my tiny studio apartment into a sewing studio in order to complete (and hopefully pass) my now-online art and textiles classes. I spend my days dyeing fabric with natural materials found in grocery stores such as onion skins and avocado pits, as well as transforming old clothes in my closet into completely new garments. This quarantine has encouraged me to use the textiles and fibers that I already own rather than going shopping to fill my fabric inventory. Sustainable fashion design has always been a priority in my making, but now more than ever I am thinking of ways to decrease my fabric stockpile and repurpose what I already have. No matter how long this whole ordeal lasts, my motto will be to create amidst the chaos.
Exercising and prioritizing mental health
DeAsia Paige | CHALK Culture | @deasia_paige
Although I’m accustomed to being alone, it feels very weird being alone during a pandemic. I try to keep my mind occupied with other things to forget how alone I am. Running three miles nearly every day has helped me forget about being alone. Being outside and simply observing nature became very refreshing for me and it has greatly helped with my mental health. I was a gym rat before the pandemic started, so running three miles and doing home workouts have replaced my time at the gym. Homework also consumes my time. This transition has been very awkward, but focusing on my mental health has been crucial for me during this time.
Enjoying the small things
Riley Wilson | CHALK Experience
I recently came home to Wamego, Kansas, after spending a month in Dallas with my boyfriend and his family. I was there for spring break when everything began shutting down so I just stayed. While I was there, we went on daily walks to get out of the house. Now that I’m home, my Nana and younger sister are my walking buddies. Nana has a lung condition that makes her vulnerable to contact with others so we try to walk at night to limit interactions with others. We also try to keep a six foot distance, hence why she’s so far behind us in the picture. During the day I work on schoolwork (which has somehow gotten to be more than before we went online?) and spend time with my two dogs. One of them, a boxer, just turned 14 on April 1 so we had a little birthday party for her. I’ve been enjoying the small things, like spending time by the fireplace on a random cold Kansas day and watching Netflix with my family. All in all, life is good.
Quality time with my cat (not new) and baking (new!)
Emily Beckman | CHALK Editor | @emilybeckman7
Some days I wake up feeling positive and energetic – and other days I don’t. I’ve learned that not every day has to be “productive.” If getting through the day and being gentle with myself during this time is what I can do, that’s enough. For the first time, I’ve been cooking my own meals regularly and baking – and eating – a lot of vegan cookies and pumpkin bread. (I am my own star baker). To balance it out, I’ve also been trying some new workouts, which boost my mood and energy. So far I’m liking the Danielle Peazer Method and Melissa Wood Health. I’ve cleaned out and organized my closet and dresser, and I’ve deep cleaned everything in my apartment at least once. I just finished watching Sex and the City for the fourth time. If you want to talk about why Jack Berger is Carrie's worst boyfriend, hmu. I talk to my mom on the phone a few times a day, and I spend lots of time with my cat, Lola.
Finding beauty amidst chaos
Lindley Lund | CHALK Life | @LindleyLund
If I were to say this pandemic were easy for me, I’d be lying. I’m stressed out, I’m lonely, and I can’t. Stop. Eating. I have been commuting between my family’s home in Clay Center, Kansas, and Lawrence, because during the week I work for a television station in Topeka. I have learned that the news is the New York City of careers: it never sleeps. However, gas is cheap and getting to see my family for a few days (and my gorgeous English Bulldog) truly puts me in a better mood. I have also found myself looking to sunsets as a way to find joy and beauty during this dark and scary time. If you are still in Lawrence, I highly recommend driving to Clinton Lake and watching the sunset from your car, it’s breathtaking. I’ve also found myself writing more for my blog, Lindley’s Life, obsessing over TikTok, and working out at home using 305 Fitness’ YouTube videos (three things I was “too busy for” pre-pandemic). Additionally, I have attended many Zoom happy hours and have become the queen of streaming services, finishing The Circle, Little Fires Everywhere and Tiger King in a record breaking two weeks. I have now moved on to watching Ozark and John Mulaney’s Netflix specials, and am taking recommendations so please slide into my so very bored DM’s.
Spending time with family
Lourdes Kalusha-Aguirre | CHALK Multimedia | @l.ourde.s
Although schoolwork has kept me surprisingly busy, most of the downtime I do have has been occupied spending time with my two siblings. We’ve made a dozen TikToks, played a heated game of Risk, and I even shaved my brother’s head on Instagram live last week. At this point the scariest part of my day is listening to the news, because I recognize that not everyone is able to spend time with their families right now. There have been some lows in the past few weeks, from summer internships getting canceled to just missing my friends and life pre-COVID-19. Still, I try to remind myself what a blessing it is to have my family to keep me company during social-distancing, and that has kept my spirits up.
Watching a *lot* of old basketball games
Thomas Sopic | CHALK Experience | @TSOP44
After a normal spring break trip to Miami I came to the realization on my flight back to Chicago that I wouldn't be going back to Kansas for a while. I was in the Miami International Airport when the national emergency was ordered and I knew at that point I would be stuck at home for an indefinite period. At first things were normal, or more normal than they are now I should say. I would go on daily runs, go to the grocery store and play basketball outside. As days and weeks have passed my options for fun have dwindled. Now I have become very skilled at bags, AKA corn hole, after playing for two hours a day in my backyard. I have watched every final four game since 1992 and no, I have not seen Tiger King. I hope this ends soon because I need sports back in my life and I am starting to remember why I chose to go to college 585 miles from home.
Staying connected with friends and family
Austin Fitzgerald | CHALK Life | @AFitzgerald23
This pandemic has been a huge wake up call for me. All of the things I considered “normal” and take for granted have been taken away from me so I have had to reevaluate my mindset and how I approach everything. I have spent a lot of time Zoom calling my friends and people in the Christian Challenge ministry at KU that I am part of. That has helped me stay a part of the community that I “lost” because of this. I have watched a few movies like Onward, The Call of the Wild, and Ford v Ferrari that I have thoroughly enjoyed to get some time doing something else. I try to go on at least one walk a week with my family, who have been going to Revocup in Overland Park for coffee. I also of course have been hanging out with my family’s cats Finnegan and Ruby and my brother and his wife’s dogs Porter and Jamie. Although it sucks spending my last semester not on campus with everybody, it has gotten me to see what is most important in life and to cling onto it with everything that I have.
Now that you know what we’ve been up to, we want to hear from you. Send a picture and description of what you’ve been up to for a chance to be featured on CHALK. Email us (chalkmagazine@kansan.com) or send us a message on Instagram (@chalkmagazine) and include your name, hometown and year at the University of Kansas if you’re a University student. We can’t wait to see what you’ve been doing.