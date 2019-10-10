Do this: French Table

The University of Kansas offers a wide variety of foreign language classes for students enroll in each semester. Most of these languages offer clubs that dive deeper into the language’s culture. However, these clubs often meet only once a month and speak English.
What about the students who want to immerse themselves in a language? For students interested in French, the department has created French Table. French Table is a group separate from French club, and is open to all students.
So how does French Table differ from French club? French graduate teaching assistant Ellen Collier says, “French club is really for people who are interested in France as a culture.”
At French table, the objective is to speak using almost exclusively French. But don’t worry, you aren’t expected to be perfect. “Nobody here expects that every single word be only in French,” Collier says. “We are here to more or less guide conversation.”
The group often plays games to further learn and utilize the language. You don’t have to be in a French class to attend, but Collier recommends some knowledge of the language if you want to participate. French Table meets every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 on the second floor of McLain’s market.